ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.47%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.32%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.7%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.91%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.96%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
TRG 129.25 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (4.56%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.35 (0.67%)
BR30 26,018 Increased By ▲ 306.93 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,890 Increased By ▲ 168.36 (0.36%)
KSE30 19,597 Increased By ▲ 97.01 (0.5%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rises on easing China liquidity concerns, upbeat demand outlook

  • However, trading in spot and futures markets for iron ore and steel has thinned ahead of China's week-long Spring Festival holiday beginning on Thursday.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

Iron ore futures extended gains on Tuesday as concerns over tight market liquidity in China eased, with prices further bolstered by a positive demand outlook for the steelmaking ingredient in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as much as 3.8% to 1,057 yuan ($163.90) a tonne, rising for a fourth straight session to its strongest level since Jan. 26.

March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange climbed 2.7% to $158.70 a tonne, its highest level since Jan. 27 and up for a second day.

"It appears to me the sharp drawdown in price in late January was due to liquidity concerns in China, where the 7-day interbank repo rate rose above 3% for four sessions," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"That has since been alleviated and iron ore prices, in tandem, have returned (to) around the breakeven price of $150/mt, suggesting the demand for iron ore remains intact," he said.

Short-term money rates eased last week as signs of liquidity tension in the interbank money markets started to fade.

China's central bank on Monday said its prudent monetary policy would be flexible, targeted and appropriate, with no sudden shifts, as it pledged to continue with interest rate reform.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $157.50 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"In the absence of any premature (liquidity tightening) in China, we expect iron ore prices to sustain and continue eking out gains," Lee said.

However, trading in spot and futures markets for iron ore and steel has thinned ahead of China's week-long Spring Festival holiday beginning on Thursday.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7% by 0330 GMT, hot-rolled coil advanced 2.2% and stainless steel added 0.4%.

Coking coal leapt 3.2% and coke jumped 2.3%.

China OCBC Bank Howie Lee steelmaking iron ore futures

Iron ore rises on easing China liquidity concerns, upbeat demand outlook

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters