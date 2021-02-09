ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 123.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 39.02 (0.78%)
BR30 25,993 Increased By ▲ 281.73 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,936 Increased By ▲ 214.43 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 118.85 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong's top court denies bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai

  • Tuesday's ruling by the Court of Final Appeal centred around bail.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stay behind bars as it sided with prosecutors in the first legal test of Beijing's sweeping new national security law.

The landmark case cements the dramatic changes the security law has begun making to semi-autonomous Hong Kong's common law traditions as Beijing seeks to snuff out dissent in the restless financial hub.

Lai, the 73-year-old owner of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, is one of some 100 activists arrested under the law since it was enacted in June, and the highest-profile figure to be placed in pre-trial custody.

He has been charged with "colluding with foreign forces" -- one of the new security crimes -- for allegedly calling for sanctions against Hong Kong and China.

The security law is the most pronounced shift in Hong Kong's relationship with China since it was handed back by Britain in 1997.

It criminalised a host of political views and toppled the legal firewall between the two territories.

Written in Beijing and imposed by fiat, it allows mainland security agents to operate openly in the city for the first time, and even grants China jurisdiction in some cases.

Tuesday's ruling by the Court of Final Appeal centred around bail.

Presumption of bail for non-violent crimes is a hallmark of Hong Kong's legal system.

But the national security law removes that presumption and says judges have to be sure a defendant "will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

Lai was detained in December and released on bail for about a week after a lower court granted him HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) bail together with a stringent list of requirements, including house arrest, no interviews and no social media posts.

But he was put back behind bars after the prosecution sought to challenge those bail conditions.

hong kong Apple Jimmy Lai Hong Kong's top court media tycoon

Hong Kong's top court denies bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters