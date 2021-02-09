ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 123.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 39.02 (0.78%)
BR30 25,993 Increased By ▲ 281.73 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,936 Increased By ▲ 214.43 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 118.85 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'Strange cat': Kyrgios returns serve in Djokovic feud

  • "I actually do a lot off the court," he said.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios has hit back at criticism from Novak Djokovic, describing the world number one as "a very strange cat" after the Serb said he had little respect for the Australian off court.

Kyrgios has waged a running battle with Djokovic, sparked by the Serb's ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition series last year as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

Djokovic said in Melbourne over the weekend he had mixed views on Kyrgios, who recently called him a "tool", respecting his tennis abilities but not his off-court antics.

"It's a strange one for me. I read his comments -- he said he doesn't respect me off the court," said Kyrgios, who has also previously blasted the 17-time Grand Slam winner as having "an obsession with wanting to be liked".

"It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, 'I don't respect the guy on the court', because I understand if he doesn't agree with some of my antics on the court that I've done in the past.

"I'm not quite sure how you can't respect me off the court," he added.

"I feel like I've gone about things extremely well, especially during the pandemic."

Kyrgios said during his time away from the game last year, he delivered food to people in need and was ultra careful to abide by Covid-19 regulations, opting not to travel for the US and French Opens.

"I actually do a lot off the court," he said.

"But he's a very strange cat, Novak is. A heck of a tennis player, but unfortunately someone who's partying with his shirt off during a global pandemic, I don't know if I can take any slack from that man."

Djokovic's Adria Tour was organised to fill the gap in the virus-hit tennis calendar last year, but was widely criticised for a lack of mask-wearing and social-distancing.

The Serb was among several players seen partying at a packed Belgrade night club despite the threat from the virus.

Novak Djokovic COVID19 Nick Kyrgios Djokovic's Adria

'Strange cat': Kyrgios returns serve in Djokovic feud

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters