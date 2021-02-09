ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 38.95 (0.78%)
BR30 25,981 Increased By ▲ 269.9 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,941 Increased By ▲ 219.55 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,620 Increased By ▲ 120.39 (0.62%)
Water cannon fired against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's capital

  • AFP reporters on the ground confirmed the police action.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

YANGON: Police in Myanmar's capital fired water cannon against anti-coup protesters on Tuesday, according to a live feed posted on Facebook.

But the protesters in Naypyidaw were undeterred despite the powerful spray of the cannon, while chanting "End the military dictatorship!"

AFP reporters on the ground confirmed the police action.

