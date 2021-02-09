World
Water cannon fired against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar's capital
09 Feb 2021
YANGON: Police in Myanmar's capital fired water cannon against anti-coup protesters on Tuesday, according to a live feed posted on Facebook.
But the protesters in Naypyidaw were undeterred despite the powerful spray of the cannon, while chanting "End the military dictatorship!"
AFP reporters on the ground confirmed the police action.
