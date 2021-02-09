ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Pakistan

Qureshi urges PDM to avoid creating chaos as it will benefit India

Recorder Report 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid creating “chaos” in the country, as it will only benefit India which is patronising terrorism in Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign minister endorsed the statement of the DG ISPR, saying it was in accordance with the Constitution “who clarified that Pakistan Army is only playing a constitutional role”.

“The forces that are wreaking havoc in the country under the prevailing circumstances are not protecting the interests of Pakistan. It would be India only to be benefited from the chaos in the country,” the Foreign minister said, urging the PDM to keep the interests of Pakistan first.

Earlier, the DG ISPR rejected rumours that the military and the PDM were in contact through “backdoor channels” and asserted that the army should not be dragged into politics.

On this, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that various meeting were held with the PDM leadership in the presence of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, “but the opposition is deliberately targeting the State institutions”.

He said slandering the institutions on the basis of mere speculations amounts to damaging the country’s interests and narrative.

Qureshi also criticised the opposition for their statements in Muzaffarabad rally on February 5, terming these statements as irresponsible to say that Kashmir has been sold out to India.

Qureshi pointed out that certain foreign elements are patronising terrorism in Pakistan by using the Afghan territory, adding that the latest report by the UN monitoring team has vindicated Pakistan’s stance.

He said that some external forces are active and using the Afghan territory for terrorism in Pakistan, adding that the EU Disinfo Lab has totally exposed India.

Furthermore, Qureshi said that Pakistan has also presented a dossier to the world community on India’s state sponsoring of terrorism, adding that the document contains irrefutable evidence of the forces that want instability in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

