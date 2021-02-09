Test series against SA: CM felicitates cricket team over victory

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the cricket team over its success in Rawalpindi Test match against South Africa.

In a message, the CM said the players have whitewashed the series by exhibiting good cricket. Muhammad Rizwan’s batting and Hassan Ali’s bowling played an important role in Pakistan’s success, he said, adding: “The cricket enthusiasts enjoyed a good play of cricket and it is hoped that the national team will also display wonderful performance in T20 matches.” Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has also congratulated national cricket team over winning Test series against visiting South African team 2-0. In a tweet he said, “Congratulations Team Pakistan on winning the Cricket series against South Africa. Yes we can do it.”

It may be added that the Pakistan cricket team defeated South Africa in the second Test match at Rawalpindi by 95 runs.

