ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 116.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 123.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By ▲ 39.26 (0.79%)
BR30 26,013 Increased By ▲ 301.28 (1.17%)
KSE100 46,959 Increased By ▲ 236.94 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,627 Increased By ▲ 126.91 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aussie, kiwi up

Reuters Updated 09 Feb 2021

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: The Australian and New Zealand dollars treaded water on Monday as positive market sentiment was blunted by disappointing reports about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against new strains of the virus.

The Australian dollar opened the week slightly lower on Monday but then climbed as much as 0.03%. By midday, the Aussie stood 0.02% lower at $0.7678 against the greenback.

Across the Tasman Sea, the kiwi dollar too was trading sideways at $0.7199, or 0.08% firmer than its Friday close. The central bank left its cash rate at a record low 0.1%, but surprised by extending its bond-buying scheme by another A$100 billion ($76.01 billion) from mid-April.

Australia’s three-year bond yields at 0.12% remain pinned near the RBA’s target of 0.10% while 10-year bond yields edged up to 1.26%, the highest since March.

Optimism about a global economic recovery and a weak US dollar had supported the risk-sensitive Aussie in Friday’s session, but sketchy progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic was spooking investors, traders said.

The weaker-than-expected US non-farm payroll report on Friday fanned hopes that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package would be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month. That was also supportive of the Antipodean currencies, analysts said.

However, “near term gains should be capped given very concerning weekend news about the efficacy of vaccines on the ‘South African’ strain,” Westpac analysts said in a note. Australia’s economy performed better than expected over the past year, but very significant monetary support would still be needed for some time yet, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said last week when it extended its quantitative easing programme.

Coronavirus Australian Dollar pandemic Reserve Bank of Australia COVID19 New Zealand dollars vaccines

Aussie, kiwi up

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Govt planning to launch country’s first-ever IPG

Fiscal deficit: Govt plans to borrow Rs4.9trn in 3 months

Cross-border movement of goods: FBR to allow CCS subscribers to get enrolled in PSW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.