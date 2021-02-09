Karachi Zoo: Administrator orders completion of renovation work

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday expressed displeasure over the inordinate delay in completion of renovation works of Karachi Zoo and directed the officials concerned to complete the work without further delay.

The Administrator passed these remarks during his emergent visit to Karachi Zoo. He said that uplift works were initiated in April 2017 with a cost of Rs391 million but the same are not completed yet.

Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Director KMC Mansoor Qazi, Director Karachi Zoo Khalid Hashmi, XEN Amir Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed directed to complete cages for giraffes, rhinoceros and ostriches.

On the occasion, the administrator was informed that 95 percent of the works under rehabilitation and improvement programme are completed. He was informed that works on 2300 square feet outside wall, water tanks, toilets and gates have been completed.

The administrator also directed Zoo management to shift bear to other suitable cell. He said that Karachi Zoo is a historical place where a large number of foreign dignitaries also visited.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had honoured different foreign dignitaries by inviting and hosting them at Mughal Garden of the Zoo.

Ahmed said that a large number of people come to Karachi Zoo and they should be provided all possible facilities. He also asked the citizens not to pay any amount other than entry fee and lodge complaint to Administrator Secretariat in case of overcharging.

