THE RUPEE: Rates firm

KARACHI: After market close on start of the week, Pakistan Rupee continued to go up against US Dollar in inter-bank market for buying while going down slightly for selling. It however continued to go up against USD, Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for buying while losing 5 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rate closing at 159.55 and 160 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 40 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over last week’s rate closing at 159.50 and 159.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 50 paisas for selling closing at 191 and 192 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 43.35 and 43.50 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 42.30 and 42.45 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.50 Open Offer Rs 159.80 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.55 Offer Rate Rs 160.00 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

Amid lack of buying spree, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and ended lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.50 against the previous closing rate of Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 217.50 whereas it recovered 50 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 219.00 against the opening rate of Rs 219.50, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.20 (buying) and Rs 160.30(selling) against last rate of Rs160.50 (buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

It closed at Rs160.20 (buying) and Rs 160.30 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

