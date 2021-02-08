World
Germany expels Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
- The Foreign Office today declared 'persona non grata' an employee of the Russian embassy in Berlin.
- Russia said the diplomats had participated in a demonstration in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but Germany disputed this.
08 Feb 2021
BERLIN: Germany expelled an employee of Russia's embassy in Berlin in a tit-for-tat response to Moscow's expulsion last week of a German diplomat, the Berlin Foreign Office said on Monday.
"The Foreign Office today declared 'persona non grata' an employee of the Russian embassy in Berlin," the ministry said in a statement. "Russia expelled several EU diplomats, including one at the German embassy. This decision was not justified in any way."
"The German diplomat was merely carrying out his task of reporting on developments on the spot in a legal fashion," the statement read.
