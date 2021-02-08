Sindh imposes ban on six, nine-seater Qingqi rickshaws

The transport department has banned six and nine-seat Qingqi rickshaws across Sindh.

The department has directed Traffic police to launch action against the rickshaws running on roads without route permits and papers.

A letter has already been written to DIG Traffic police, all SSPs and regional secretaries in this regard.

The government in 2019 had allowed six and nine seat rickshaws to resume services on basis of the following conditions:

The rickshaws should have a valid fitness certificate from the Motor Vehicle Examination Centre of the Sindh transport and mass transit department.

The vehicles are also supposed to have a valid registration number plate issued by the Motor Vehicle Registration Wing of the excise and taxation department.

The Qingqi rickshaws should also have a valid route permit issued by the regional authority of the transport and mass transit department.

The seating capacity of any Qingqi rickshaw should not be more than four passengers, excluding the driver.

Drivers of rickshaws should have valid driving licences issued by the relevant authority.