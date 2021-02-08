Pakistan
Govt strongly believes in rule of law: Dar
- He said introducing the ordinance to hold transparent elections of the Senate is not an unconstitutional step.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strongly believes in rule of law.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wants to bring transparency in the Senate elections.
He said introducing the ordinance to hold transparent elections of the Senate is not an unconstitutional step.
