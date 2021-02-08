UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position on threats posed to region by terrorist groups: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said the report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Report vindicates its longstanding position on threats posed to region by terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.’

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies.

He said one of the results of that support was the merger of Jamat-ul-Ahrar , Hizb-ul-Ahrar and other splinter groups of with TTP in Afghanistan last year.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.

He said Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.