Pakistan
President, KP Governor discuss security situation
- The meeting also dilated upon the projects to exploit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's potential in olive and berry honey.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Peshawar on Monday and discussed overall law and order situation as well as development and welfare projects being executed in the province including the tribal districts.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the President about reforms being introduced in the public sector universities of the province.
