ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble hits over 2-week high as rising oil prices outweigh sanction risks

  • The rouble spearheaded an emerging market rally, with stocks trading near record highs on optimism over a global economic recovery thanks to steady vaccine rollouts.
  • The rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.42, its highest since Jan. 22.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed to a more than two-week high against the dollar on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and generally more positive sentiment that outweighed concerns about possible new sanctions over jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The rouble spearheaded an emerging market rally, with stocks trading near record highs on optimism over a global economic recovery thanks to steady vaccine rollouts.

By 1131 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 74.42, its highest since Jan. 22.

Against the euro, it strengthened 0.4% to 89.55, earlier hitting its strongest since Jan. 21 of 89.2500.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.4% at $60.15 a barrel, reaching a more than one-year high.

Current conditions should allow the rouble to strengthen to 74 versus the dollar and possibly beyond that, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Nationwide protests over Navalny, who was jailed last week for almost three years for parole violations he calls trumped up, have pressured the rouble in recent weeks.

However, the threat of imminent sanctions against Russia eased after the EU's foreign policy chief said no formal proposal had yet been tabled, during a rare visit to Moscow last week.

Morgan Stanley on Monday initiated a long Russian rouble position against a 50-50 basket of the dollar and the euro, saying new US sanctions being proposed related to the Navalny case would not pose a material risk to Russia's macroeconomic outlook.

"We think it's time to get back into Russian assets," the US investment bank's analysts said in a note titled: "Enough Waiting, Time To Buy".

In Russian stock markets, the dollar-denominated RTS index gained 1.5% to 1,453.6. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.2% higher at 3,434.4. Both the indexes rose to their highest since Jan. 21.

Russian rouble currency market forex market Russian forex

Rouble hits over 2-week high as rising oil prices outweigh sanction risks

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters