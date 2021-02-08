ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Feb 08, 2021
Pakistan move up in ICC Test ranking after historic South Africa win

  • The Men in Green earned 8 rating points after beating Proteas in Karachi and Rawalpindi to jump to 5th position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.
  • The hosts were at the 7th position in the charts before the start of series while Proteas were at 5th.
BR Web Desk 08 Feb 2021

Pakistan Cricket Team has moved up to fifth spot in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings after series win against South Africa.

The Men in Green earned 8 rating points after beating Proteas in Karachi and Rawalpindi to jump to 5th position in the ICC Test Team Rankings.

The hosts were at the 7th position in the charts before the start of series while Proteas were at 5th.

This is the first time since January 2017 that Pakistan team has ranked among top 5 Test teams in the ICC ranking.

New Zealand is currently at the top while India is at 2nd place followed by Australia and England at 3rd and 4th respectively.

Cricket Pakistan Icc PAK v SA ICC Test Rankings

