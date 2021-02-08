Punjab govt to build Small, Intermediate dams in the province

Punjab Irrigation Department and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) have signed an agreement to build small and intermediate dams in the province.

Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan informed that a feasibility study will be done to build these dams at thirteen hill torrents. She said that the latest drone survey technique will be used for this purpose.

These dams will be able to store the most water after Mangla, Tarbela, she said.

Awan said that these dams, after completion, will be used for irrigation of over two hundred thousand acres of land and reduce the risk of floods.

“The rulers of the past who used to take commissions in roads, bridges, underpasses have made money from the exhibition and short term projects while (Chief Minister) Usman Bazdar is taking practical steps for a safe and better future of Punjab!,” said Awan.

She said that in the first phase, water reservoirs will be built at Haathi More, Jalebi More, Khar Manro, and Thalaang.