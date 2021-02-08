Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Following United Nations' (UN) report appreciating Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, Foreign Office (FO) has said that the report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to it by groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their affiliates based in Afghanistan.

In its 27th report, the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team has said that TTP has carried out more than 100 cross-border attacks during the last three months. It acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to uproot terrorist groups involved in subversive activities in the Pak-Afghan region. It also confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.

The report appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that despite accusations by India, Pakistan effectively dealt with the terrorists.

Responding to media queries on the UN report, the FO issue a statement saying that in the past, Pakistan has drawn the attention of the world to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. "One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year, FO said.

The statement further said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border. "Pakistan acknowledges monitoring team’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan,” FO said.

The FO added that Pakistan expects ANDSF and RSM to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan, adding that it stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.