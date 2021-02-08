ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.49%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.29%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.77%)
HASCOL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
HUBC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.52 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PRL 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.76%)
UNITY 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.05%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,993 Decreased By ▼ -14.87 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,621 Decreased By ▼ -53.65 (-0.21%)
KSE100 46,852 Decreased By ▼ -53.64 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,543 Decreased By ▼ -32.61 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

  • The report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups like the TTP, JuA, HuA and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan, FO said.
    • The FO said Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Feb 2021

Following United Nations' (UN) report appreciating Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, Foreign Office (FO) has said that the report vindicates Pakistan’s longstanding position on threats posed to it by groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and their affiliates based in Afghanistan.

In its 27th report, the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team has said that TTP has carried out more than 100 cross-border attacks during the last three months. It acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to uproot terrorist groups involved in subversive activities in the Pak-Afghan region. It also confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.

The report appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism, saying that despite accusations by India, Pakistan effectively dealt with the terrorists.

Responding to media queries on the UN report, the FO issue a statement saying that in the past, Pakistan has drawn the attention of the world to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. "One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year, FO said.

The statement further said Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border. "Pakistan acknowledges monitoring team’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan,” FO said.

The FO added that Pakistan expects ANDSF and RSM to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan, adding that it stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan UN TTP Afghanistan FO terrorists UN report UN Analytical and Monitoring Team

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters