ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.18%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
DGKC 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.41%)
EPCL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.88%)
FCCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.01%)
FFBL 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HUBC 91.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
POWER 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.51%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.33%)
TRG 118.63 Increased By ▲ 5.61 (4.96%)
UNITY 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.05%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,995 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,623 Decreased By ▼ -51.57 (-0.2%)
KSE100 46,847 Decreased By ▼ -59.24 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,541 Decreased By ▼ -35.22 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit another record high as post-budget rally continues

  • Among individual stocks, State Bank of India was set to gain for a sixth straight session following well-received quarterly results. The stock has jumped 46% so far in the last eight sessions.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for a sixth straight session and hit record highs on Monday, as a federal budget-inspired rally continued, with banks and automakers leading broad-based gains.

A growth-focused, high-spending federal budget unveiled last week has powered India's stock market to multiple all-time highs.

A COVID-19 vaccination drive that is underway and strong corporate earnings have also aided the upbeat sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 1.20% higher at 15,104.45 by 0450 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.27% to 51,377.31. The Nifty 50 had notched a 9% gain last week.

All 14 sectoral indexes were trading higher on Monday. Autos gained the most, rising 2.2%, while banks ICICI and HDFC were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

"The optimism from the budget and recent earnings so far is giving a huge boost," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

Sectors that powered Indian markets in the mid-2000s - infrastructure, real estate and capital goods - were back in vogue following the federal budget and as the economy returns to normalcy after the shock from the pandemic, Jain added.

Among individual stocks, State Bank of India was set to gain for a sixth straight session following well-received quarterly results. The stock has jumped 46% so far in the last eight sessions.

Punjab National Bank fell 2% after reporting a fall in profit from a quarter earlier.

Shares in NTPC fell as much as 3.4% after a hydropower plant being constructed by the state-run power utility was damaged by an avalanche in northern India. The stock was last down just under 1%.

Meanwhile, other Asian shares also rose amid hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month.

NSE Nifty 50 index asian shares federal budget ICICI Bank Indian shares rose S&P BSE Sensex COVID19 SMC Global Securities Punjab National Bank

Indian shares hit another record high as post-budget rally continues

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters