US oil may rise into the $57.77-$58.06 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $57.55 per barrel and rise into the $57.77-$58.06 range, driven by a wave (3)-3.

The resistance is identified as the 276.4% projection level of an uptrend from $51.64.

The current wave(3)-3 is expected to be very powerful.

It could easily overcome the subsequent barriers.

This wave may at least be equal to the wave (3)-1, to travel to $60. Support is at $57.24, a break below which may cause a dip into $56.74-$56.99 range.

On the daily chart, oil is approaching a resistance at $57.72, the 361.8% projection level of an uptrend from $37.06, a break above which could lead to a gain to $58.55. A pennant suggests a similar target.

