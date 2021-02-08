ANL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
ASC 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
ASL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 99.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
DGKC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.03%)
EPCL 47.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-4.63%)
FCCL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
FFBL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.45%)
HUBC 91.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.91%)
JSCL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.65%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
TRG 119.59 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (5.81%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 5,001 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,701 Increased By ▲ 26.32 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,911 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,574 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise into the $57.77-$58.06 range

  • It could easily overcome the subsequent barriers.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $57.55 per barrel and rise into the $57.77-$58.06 range, driven by a wave (3)-3.

The resistance is identified as the 276.4% projection level of an uptrend from $51.64.

The current wave(3)-3 is expected to be very powerful.

It could easily overcome the subsequent barriers.

This wave may at least be equal to the wave (3)-1, to travel to $60. Support is at $57.24, a break below which may cause a dip into $56.74-$56.99 range.

On the daily chart, oil is approaching a resistance at $57.72, the 361.8% projection level of an uptrend from $37.06, a break above which could lead to a gain to $58.55. A pennant suggests a similar target.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil US oil asia oil usa oil

US oil may rise into the $57.77-$58.06 range

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters