Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said transparency in elections was the strength of democracy.

In a tweet, he said opposition's outcry on the step to ensure transparency in the Senate elections was beyond comprehension.

He said by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have made it clear that they did not want to end use of money in politics.-APP

NNI adds: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government wants to hold the Senate elections through open ballot to maintain transparency and end horse trading.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to end corrupt practices.

The Foreign Minister said that the ruling party is lacking a majority for constitutional changes and it has tabled the bill seeking the support of opposition as per their promise in Charter of Democracy signed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking a constitutional interpretation. He said the government will welcome the verdict of the court on the matter.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the hope that the forthcoming newly elected senators will play their role in strengthening the country.

Responding to a question, he said there are many factors which are involved in recent hike in prices. He said hike in commodity prices will not be controlled through more legislation.