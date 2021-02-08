ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Ali Hussain 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for a “dedicated” effort by Afghan security forces and Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan to neutralize the terror threat emanating from Afghanistan as identified in the 27th report of the UN monitoring team.

Responding to media queries on release of the 27th Report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team (UNMT), Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the report vindicates Pakistan's longstanding position on threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan.

He added that Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies. One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of LeJ [Lashkar-e-Jhangvi] with TTP in Afghanistan last year, he added.

He stated that Pakistan has also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.

“Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Pakistan expects that a dedicated effort will be launched by ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces], and RSM [Resolute Support Mission] to neutralize this threat emanating from Afghanistan,” he added.

He further stated that Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism.

In its latest report, dated February 3, the UNMT acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan in arresting individuals engaging in terrorism financing and clamping down on the assets of said designated individuals and entities.

The report also addressed the activities of the TTP and noted the reunification of splinter groups in Afghanistan as a point of concern. “Five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August [2020], including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), Hizbul Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group and the Usman Saifullah group [formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi],” it stated.

It warned that reunification of the terror groups enhanced the threat of terrorism not only to Pakistan, but the entire region since it has increased the strength of the TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks.

