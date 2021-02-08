ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Feb 08, 2021
Pakistan

PTI govt exposed before public: Siraj

Recorder Report 08 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI government has badly exposed before the public, having no direction and vision to lead the country even after passage of two and half years in power.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora He was addressing a huge public meeting at Mardan on Sunday. He also criticized the PDM for having no public welfare agenda instead of protecting self-interests.

“The PTI and the PDM are the sides of the same coin and people are no more ready to trust them,” he said amid the slogans of the participants in favour of the JI and against the rising inflation and unemployment.

JI KP Emir Senator Mushtaq Khan and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present on occasion.

“U-Turn has become the symbol of Pakistani prime minister in all over the world,” said Senator Siraj.

He asked the prime minister to stop putting blame on the previous governments now and showed the masses what PTI government had so far done for the country. Instead of making Naya Pakistan the PTI even destroyed the old one, he said while referring to the PTI election manifesto and slogans about brining change in every sector and transform Pakistan into Madina-like-state. He said the time had reached to get rid of the elite ruling over the country for decades. The agents of status quo gave nothing to masses and plundered the country’s wealth with both hands, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM PTI Sirajul Haq Qaisar Sharif Mardan

