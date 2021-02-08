ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Omar Sheikh & others freed, shifted to rooms at Karachi jail

PPI 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others, accused of killing American journalist Daniel Pearl, were set free from a Karachi’s prison on Sunday but were shifted to newly-built rooms within the boundary of the Central Jail.

Omar Sheikh and others were acquitted in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the murder case.

According to an order issued by the Sindh Home Department, freed Omar Sheikh and others will be kept at the newly-built room although the apex court had ordered to shift them to a government’s rest house.

At the new facility, Omar Sheikh and others will not be allowed the use of mobile phones and the internet. However, they can meet their family members on daily basis.

As per the Home Department’s order, there are five rooms also reserved at a government’s rest house for the family members of detained Omar Sheikh and others.

Omar Sheikh who was convicted of the murder by a lower court was acquitted by the Supreme Court last week. After international outrage, federal and provincial governments opposed Omar Sheikh’s release. Pearl’s family has filed an appeal against Sheikh’s acquittal.

“He should be moved to a comfortable environment... to a good rest house where he can live a normal life,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial of the Supreme Court said in the ruling, adding that Sheikh should be confined to quarters, but his family allowed to visit.

While the secure government accommodation is being arranged, Sheikh should be moved from his death row cell to an ordinary jail block, the judge said.

Sheikh, 47, who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction. He was later sentenced to death after telling a Karachi court that Pearl had been killed days before a gruesome video of the journalist’s beheading had been released.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh Daniel Pearl Justice Umar Ata Bandial killing American journalist

Omar Sheikh & others freed, shifted to rooms at Karachi jail

Energy, infrastructure projects: Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks

Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks: Yellen

ECB’s Lagarde says cancelling Covid debts ‘unthinkable’

Transparency in elections shows strength of democracy: Faraz

Govt accused of creating constitutional crisis

Fears grow for missing climbers on K2

Threats from Afghan-based terror groups: UN report vindicates Pakistan’s position: FO

Animation industry: MoITT, ISPR collaborate for development

Iran takes ‘final’ stance on nuclear deal

Receivables/payables dispute: KE seeks resolution on equity, fairness Shariah basis

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.