PTI to win Senate Election by majority

  • He said that PTI would fulfill the promises made with the nation.
APP 07 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election by an overwhelming majority.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s economy is improving.

Addressing a public meeting while inaugurated development projects at Girja Road in Rawalpindi here on Sunday.

The Minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM has no vision adding that thieves have gathered to hide out corruption of each other. This gang is also responsible for economic misery and unemployment.

He said that PDM playing devil tactics and create hurdles to gain political mileage and to derail democracy flourishing in the country. We don't care about their sit-ins and resignations, he added. He said that they have been rejected by the people.

He said that PTI would fulfill the promises made with the nation.

Sarwar said that steps are being taken to overcome inflation and unemployment. He made it clear that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.

The last winning candidate only made claims to solve your long standing problems but do nothing for development.

We will take all possible steps to alleviate the frustrations of the people. I have been in politics since 1985 to serve the people.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a gas supply project for Chakra village.

PTI to win Senate Election by majority

