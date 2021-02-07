ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

  • Two army helicopters with local mountaineers and porters have departed from Skardu on the rescue mission
  • Sadpur and two other mountaineers, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile, had gone missing on Saturday
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Feb 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Army has launched another search operation on Sunday to rescue globally renowned mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers who went missing after attempting the winter K2 summit, local media reported.

Sadpara was on the mission to hoist the national flag on the world’s second-highest mountain, the K2.

As per details, two army helicopters with local mountaineers and porters have departed from Skardu on the rescue mission. They will go up to 7,000 meters to find the climbers.

Expedition Manager Chhang Dawa Sherpa said, “It’s already been more than 30 hours, we (at basecamp) have received no news of John Snorri, Ali Sadpara, and Juan Pablo Mohr, since none of the GPS trackers seem to be working.”

Sadpur and two other mountaineers, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile, had gone missing on Saturday after which a search operation to retrieve them was launched.

Soon army helicopters were dispatched to locate the missing mountaineers but were unable to find any clue to their whereabouts.

Two days ago, Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second highest mountain, a month after their first attempt failed. However, their support teams have since then cautioned that the climbers' status is still unclear and there has been no communication from their end.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Iceland counterpart Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson and discussed the issue of three missing climbers, including Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri.

He apprised the Iceland foreign minister about the specific steps taken by the Pakistani authorities to search and rescue the missing mountaineers. He assured that Pakistan will spare no effort and will extend all possible support in this regard.

Pakistan Army search operations K2 winter Summit mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara foreign climbers rescue mission support teams

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters