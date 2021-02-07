US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

(Karachi) The US State Department has called India to respect freedom of expression in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and lift illegal internet blockade in the region imposed by the Modi government.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Sunday, US State Department's Urdu Spokesperson, Zed Tarar, said: "Pakistan and India should work out for the reduction of tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) and start positive dialogue on the Kashmir issue."

He said that both India and Pakistan are partners of the US and the two countries must agree to formulate a strategy to ease tensions against one another through dialogue.

Tarar demanded that the Indian government should lift the internet blockade in the region and “freedom of expression” must be respected and protected in the valley.

Speaking about the Doga agreement on the Afghan peace process, the state department spokesperson said that Washington is not reviewing the agreement with the intention of making changes to it. He said that the new US administration is scrutinizing whether or not the Taliban are complying with the terms and conditions of the Afghan peace process.

“The Afghan war is almost 20 years old and the US does not want war. It wants peace in the region”, Zed Tarar stated.

To a question on Daniel Pearl case, Zed said that those behind the murder of slain US journalist Daniel Pearl will be held accountable by the government, adding that justice should also be seen to be happeninig.

Referring to Middle East and the Iran nuclear deal, the he said that the new US administration certainly intended to rejoin the "nuclear deal with Iran" but would consult with its partners in the Middle East.

“Obviously, United Arab Emirates (UAE), China and European Union (EU) would be consulted about the Iran nuclear deal," Zed Tarar stated.

He said that Biden’s administration is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers including the US. But, the deal was abandoned in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, who restored sanctions over Iran.

“Currently, how Iran is complying with 2015 nuclear agreement”, Zed Tarar disclosed, adding that the nuclear deal and its associated conditions are being scrutinized before the resumption of the agreement.