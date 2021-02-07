World
6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines: USGS
07 Feb 2021
MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Service and local officials said.
The 6.0-magnitude quake struck at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT) with an epicentre plotted two kilometres (1.2 miles) east of the town of Magsaysay on Mindanao island, the USGS said.
The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres.
Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
