Feb 07, 2021
World

6.0-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

  • The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres.
AFP 07 Feb 2021

MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Service and local officials said.

The 6.0-magnitude quake struck at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT) with an epicentre plotted two kilometres (1.2 miles) east of the town of Magsaysay on Mindanao island, the USGS said.

The disturbance was recorded at a depth of 24.6 kilometres.

Civil defence officials reported strong shaking in the region but said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

earthquake Philippines USGS Civil defence officials

