Gold prices fall

Recorder Report 07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued to witness another fall of Rs 200 per tola on the local market, traders said.

A fall of Rs 200 further pulled down the yellow metal price to Rs 111,800 per tola.

Gold per 10 grams also saw a decline of Rs 172 to Rs 95,850 on the domestic market.

The precious metal was quoted trading for $1814 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was selling for Rs 1,390 per tola, up by Rs 40, Rs 1191.70 per 10 grams, up by Rs 34.30 and $27 per ounce, traders said.

