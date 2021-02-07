ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day: Message from Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting

07 Feb 2021

On this day, people of Pakistan reiterate their unflinching resolve to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and vow to continue lending full political, diplomatic and moral support in their just struggle for right to self-determination. We are and resolve to remain resolute with Kashmiris fighting against Indian state terrorism, illegal military occupation and barbaric oppression.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of the Indian partition but unilateral and illegals acts of India on August 05, 2019 has enhanced the importance of February 05. Although, unarmed and innocent Kashmiris have been subjected to inhumane Indian oppression for the last 7 decades yet the Kashmiris have demonstrated matchless courage in facing unabated military siege, communication blockade, media blackout and severe restrictions in the last 18 months. India has been unveiled as a oppressor and colonizer state which has not only deprived Kashmiris of basic human rights but it is also victimizing minorities in its country, particularly the Muslim community which is being subjected to racial discrimination. Their lives, properties, businesses, social and economic rights, religious places and historic monuments are being targeted with disrespect.

Kashmiris are fighting for their just, democratic and inalienable right to self-determination for the last 7 decades. The international community must come forward to stop these inhuman and barbaric acts of India. Civilized world should play its role in helping Kashmiris to get their right as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is siding with Kashmiris. He has raised his voice for Kashmiris on all international forums. Pakistan would continue to lend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz Kashmir Solidarity Day Indian state terrorism illegal military occupation barbaric oppression

