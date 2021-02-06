Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola to Rs111,800

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 on Saturday and was sold at 111,800 against its sale at Rs112,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs558 and was traded at Rs95,850 against its sale at Rs96,022 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to 87,863 against Rs88,020.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was sold at Rs1390 against it's sale at Rs1350 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs34.30 and was sold at Rs1191.70 against Rs1157.40.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of US$2 and was sold at US$1814 against its sale at $1812, the association added.