Hungary says first Chinese jabs can be given this month

ANL
29.26
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC
16.38
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL
24.59
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN
99.02
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP
9.41
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO
9.28
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC
119.68
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL
50.30
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL
24.93
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL
27.37
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL
18.02
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL
12.30
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC
90.80
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL
6.88
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL
28.70
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO
43.15
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL
4.55
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM
15.28
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF
45.43
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL
40.95
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL
13.27
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER
11.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL
94.12
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL
28.00
Increased By
▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC
9.30
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP
44.47
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG
113.02
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY
35.28
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL
1.12
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
Comments are closed on this story.