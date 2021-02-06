Hungary says first Chinese jabs can be given this month

BUDAPEST: Hungary plans to begin administering the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to its citizens later this month, the government said Friday. Hungary broke ranks with the EU last month by becoming the first bloc member to approve and order both Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V jab, in quantities of five million and two million doses respectively.

The Chinese shipment "is enough for 2.5 million people," Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, told a press briefing in Budapest.