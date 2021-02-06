Markets
LME official prices
06 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1980.00 1979.50 7833.50 2010.00 17535.00 24240.00 2600.00 2002.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1980.00 1979.50 7833.50 2010.00 17535.00 24240.00 2600.00 2002.00
3-months Buyer 1976.50 1984.00 7829.50 2024.00 17590.00 22850.00 2621.00 2002.00
3-months Seller 1976.50 1984.00 7829.50 2024.00 17590.00 22850.00 2621.00 2002.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22115.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22115.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
