WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 05, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 4-Feb-21 3-Feb-21 2-Feb-21 1-Feb-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108007 0.107904 0.1078 0.10762
Euro 0.836977 0.837447 0.838781 0.840161
Japanese yen 0.00664362 0.00663574 0.006639 0.00664183
U.K. pound 0.949134 0.949889 0.952195 0.953176
U.S. dollar 0.697713 0.696885 0.696431 0.695267
Algerian dinar 0.00523176 0.00523079 0.00523285 0.00523411
Australian dollar 0.531936 0.530539 0.530889 0.532018
Botswana pula 0.0634221 0.0635559 0.0633752 0.0631998
Brazilian real 0.129436 0.130461 0.129282 0.127334
Brunei dollar 0.522749 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875
Canadian dollar 0.543899 0.545165 0.543323 0.542161
Chilean peso 0.000955078 0.000948323 0.000951851 0.000946431
Colombian peso 0.000198069 0.000197139 0.000195551 0.000195329
Czech koruna 0.032321 0.0322946 0.0323831 0.0323546
Danish krone 0.112547 0.112599 0.112781 0.112965
Indian rupee 0.00956883 0.00955428 0.0095427 0.00952174
Israeli New Shekel 0.211556 0.211177 0.21104 0.211456
Korean won 0.000626313 0.000624113 0.000622926 0.00062233
Kuwaiti dinar 2.30306 2.30109 2.29959 2.29651
Malaysian ringgit 0.172169 0.172177 0.172277 -
Mauritian rupee 0.0174941 0.0174922 - -
Mexican peso 0.0341288 0.0345073 0.0345243 -
New Zealand dollar 0.503191 0.502175 0.498436 0.498993
Norwegian krone 0.0809609 0.0808817 0.0810708 0.0808704
Omani rial 1.8146 1.81244 1.81126 1.80824
Peruvian sol 0.191574 0.191715 0.191485 0.191218
Philippine peso 0.014529 0.0145006 0.0144903 0.0144618
Polish zloty 0.186012 0.186572 0.186656 0.186284
Qatari riyal 0.191679 0.191452 0.191327 0.191007
Russian ruble 0.00921325 0.00915989 0.00917502 0.00920819
Saudi Arabian riyal - - 0.185715 -
Singapore dollar 0.522749 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875
South African rand 0.0463101 0.0467015 0.0465115 0.0463378
Swedish krona 0.0828067 0.0829358 0.0829242 0.0830318
Swiss franc 0.773303 0.775264 0.775406 0.776661
Thai baht 0.0232346 0.0232125 0.0232314 0.0232337
Trinidadian dollar 0.103624 0.10342 0.103608 0.103163
U.A.E. dirham 0.189983 0.189758 0.189634 0.189317
Uruguayan peso 0.0163702 0.0164271 0.016459 0.0164482
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
