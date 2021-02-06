WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 05, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Feb-21 3-Feb-21 2-Feb-21 1-Feb-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108007 0.107904 0.1078 0.10762 Euro 0.836977 0.837447 0.838781 0.840161 Japanese yen 0.00664362 0.00663574 0.006639 0.00664183 U.K. pound 0.949134 0.949889 0.952195 0.953176 U.S. dollar 0.697713 0.696885 0.696431 0.695267 Algerian dinar 0.00523176 0.00523079 0.00523285 0.00523411 Australian dollar 0.531936 0.530539 0.530889 0.532018 Botswana pula 0.0634221 0.0635559 0.0633752 0.0631998 Brazilian real 0.129436 0.130461 0.129282 0.127334 Brunei dollar 0.522749 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 Canadian dollar 0.543899 0.545165 0.543323 0.542161 Chilean peso 0.000955078 0.000948323 0.000951851 0.000946431 Colombian peso 0.000198069 0.000197139 0.000195551 0.000195329 Czech koruna 0.032321 0.0322946 0.0323831 0.0323546 Danish krone 0.112547 0.112599 0.112781 0.112965 Indian rupee 0.00956883 0.00955428 0.0095427 0.00952174 Israeli New Shekel 0.211556 0.211177 0.21104 0.211456 Korean won 0.000626313 0.000624113 0.000622926 0.00062233 Kuwaiti dinar 2.30306 2.30109 2.29959 2.29651 Malaysian ringgit 0.172169 0.172177 0.172277 - Mauritian rupee 0.0174941 0.0174922 - - Mexican peso 0.0341288 0.0345073 0.0345243 - New Zealand dollar 0.503191 0.502175 0.498436 0.498993 Norwegian krone 0.0809609 0.0808817 0.0810708 0.0808704 Omani rial 1.8146 1.81244 1.81126 1.80824 Peruvian sol 0.191574 0.191715 0.191485 0.191218 Philippine peso 0.014529 0.0145006 0.0144903 0.0144618 Polish zloty 0.186012 0.186572 0.186656 0.186284 Qatari riyal 0.191679 0.191452 0.191327 0.191007 Russian ruble 0.00921325 0.00915989 0.00917502 0.00920819 Saudi Arabian riyal - - 0.185715 - Singapore dollar 0.522749 0.523226 0.523278 0.522875 South African rand 0.0463101 0.0467015 0.0465115 0.0463378 Swedish krona 0.0828067 0.0829358 0.0829242 0.0830318 Swiss franc 0.773303 0.775264 0.775406 0.776661 Thai baht 0.0232346 0.0232125 0.0232314 0.0232337 Trinidadian dollar 0.103624 0.10342 0.103608 0.103163 U.A.E. dirham 0.189983 0.189758 0.189634 0.189317 Uruguayan peso 0.0163702 0.0164271 0.016459 0.0164482 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

