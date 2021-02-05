Business & Finance
Bank of England keeping close eye on shipping costs
- "We have seen some quite sharp rises and some shipping costs (increase)," Bailey said during an online presentation organised by the BoE.
05 Feb 2021
LONDON: The Bank of England is paying close attention to rising shipping costs as it tries to judge how much inflation is likely to pick up in the coming months, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday.
"We have seen some quite sharp rises and some shipping costs (increase)," Bailey said during an online presentation organised by the BoE.
He said the increase in costs was "not a Brexit story" but reflected the pick-up in world trade and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic which had affected shipping patterns and the supply of containers.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Bank of England keeping close eye on shipping costs
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments