PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed commitment that he will continue to raise his voice for Kashmiris until the day they get freedom.

Addressing a public gathering on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Kotli on Friday, the PM said, "I wish to remind the United Nations that you have not fulfilled your duty, did not live up to your promise."

The Prime Minister articulated that if the people of Kashmir choose to be a part of Pakistan, or to remain independent, "this will be your right", and that they have the right to make their own independent decision.

Imran said the entire Muslim nation stands with the people of Kashmir. "Even if for whatever reason some Muslim country is not (outwardly) supporting you, I guarantee that the entire Muslim world stands with you."

He said that even non-Muslim countries, that believe in justice, wish to see Kashmir get its due right which the United Nations had promised. "I also wish to give this message to the people of occupied Kashmir, we are aware of the acts of oppression and tyranny being carried out against you."

The premier said that India is continuing human rights violations in the occupied valley. "India cannot win this war and the only way to resolve the Kashmir issue is dialogue," he stated.

"No army can win against a united people. History tells us this. America, a superpower, could not win against Vietnam. They won their freedom. Afghanistan's history tells us this too. So many superpowers came there but none won against the people," PM Imran Khan said.

He also cited the example of Algerians against the French.

"Even if India brings in an army greater than 900,000, it will be up against an entire population which will never accept to be their slaves," the premier said, adding that as soon as a child is born in Kashmir "the desire for freedom awakens even in his heart".

"I tell India this today: they can never win now. Not when a people do not even accept you."

Imran Khan said that India was behind Pulwama incident as PM Narendra Modi wanted to win the Balakot elections. "Pulwama incident showed India does not want peace in the region," he said.