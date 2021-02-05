Posters thanking PM Imran Khan appears in IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Posters of Prime Minister Imran Khan have surfaced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance thanked the Government of Pakistan as well the people for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris on the day every year, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Thank you Pakistan, thank you Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at all global platforms,” the posters in Srinagar, South Kashmir, Kupwara, Tral in Pulwama and other areas of the territory read. The posters said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have blocked internet services in several districts of the Kashmir valley on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The internet services have been suspended in Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and several other areas of the territory.

As Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Abdul Ahad Parra and Jammu-based Sikh leader Narender Singh Khalsa have hailed the sincere and pragmatic approach of Pakistani government and its people to highlight the Kashmir dispute globally.