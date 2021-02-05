ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

HABIBMETRO Bank sign Jahangir Khan as RDA ambassador

Updated 05 Feb 2021

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO signed squash world champion Jahangir Khan as the ambassador for its Roshan Digital Account. The agreement was signed between Jahangir Khan and Mohsin Ali Nathani, the President & CEO of HABIBMETRO Bank.

While speaking at the ceremony Nathani said "Khan is a legend not only in Pakistan, but throughout the world and it is an honour for HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich to have him as a satisfied client as well as an ambassador for our Roshan Digital Account." He said, 'RDA will be a game changer and will prove to be a great step for the banking industry and the entire country'. He added, "HABIBMETRO takes great pride in serving Pakistanis with declared assets abroad as well as Non-Resident Pakistanis who are an integral part of the country's economy."

While expressing his thoughts at the event, Khan said, "I have enjoyed a banking relationship with HABIBMETRO and Habib Bank AG Zurich for the last 40 years. I am honoured to be representing the Group for the launch of their Roshan Digital Account and to be one of the founding account holders of the RDA at the Bank."

Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of State Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with commercial banks operating in Pakistan. This account provides innovative banking solutions for millions of Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), and Resident Pakistanis (RPs) with declared assets abroad, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Roshan Digital Account HABIBMETRO Bank Mohsin Ali Nathani Non Resident Pakistanis

HABIBMETRO Bank sign Jahangir Khan as RDA ambassador

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.