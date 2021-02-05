Environmental Protection Act 2014: Sindh govt seeks nominations from KCCI for advisory body

KARACHI: The Sindh Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department has sent a letter seeking nominations from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for setting up an advisory committee to review the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

As soon as the required nominations are received, the committee will be notified after fulfilling necessary formalities so that the consultation process can be initiated to improve the various provisions of the said act and make it more effective.

This was stated by secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Muhammad Aslam Ghauri at the closing ceremony of a two-day symposium on integrated solid waste management jointly organized by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SEGMITE, and Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

Presenting an overview of the aims and objectives of the proposed committee, the environment secretary said it has been six years since the enactment of the said law and what are the challenges faced by the regulator that is SEPA and business community during its implementation activities?

The advisory committee will consider in detail all the points that have been problematic and where further room for improvement has been felt and will come up with mutually agreed upon workable and acceptable solutions for all parties. However, while doing so, the basic spirit of environmental standards and requirements will not be left behind in any way, and in the meantime, every effort will be made to keep the wheel of business growth moving while ensuring full protection of the environment.

He requested the representatives of KCCI to nominate commercial as well as technical experts in the committee so that trade facilitation could be considered keeping in view the technical aspects of the said law.

He also said for the effective implementation of environmental law, it is essential that the business community wholeheartedly support the regulatory agency in implementing its provisions.

KCCI president Shariq Vohra, in his address lauded the immediate action taken by the environment secretary and said the immediate implementation of the directives of Environmental Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab for setting up the said advisory committee issue just a day ago is commendable.

It proves that there are still officers in government departments who take immediate action, and this suggests that efforts to pave the way for the implementation of environmental laws in Sindh will surely pay off, and this is the effort of the business community that no one should be bothered during its implementation and the observance of the law should equally continue.

Earlier in the symposium, 16 experts from various environmental and research institutes gave presentations on traditional and modern methods of solid waste management and how the experts should convert the issue of solid waste and waste disposal into income opportunities.

They discussed important issues such as landfill site construction and management, eco-friendly management of electronic (computer and mobile phone) waste, and enhancing liaison between different agencies to address the issue.

