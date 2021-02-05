ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Pakistan

GCU holds seminar to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Recorder Report 05 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A seminar was held here at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Mian Iqbal Salahuddin, an illustrious Pakistani socialite, philanthropist and maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal, was the chief guest at the seminar marked by the fiery speeches of the University’s orators and an Urdu play highlighting the struggle of Kashmiris for independence.

The seminar, organized by the GCU Kashmir Society, was followed by on-campus solidarity walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and a poster exhibition on the issue of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Iqbal Salahuddin said that the politically stable, united and economically prosper Pakistan could only guarantee the independence of Kashmir. He said they had failed to properly highlight the human rights violations in Kashmir at the international forums.

