ECP directs Punjab IG to remove Daska SDPO

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 05 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani to remove a senior police official in Daska, Sialkot, for allegedly interfering in the electoral process related to by-election on a National Assembly’s seat scheduled on the 19th of this month.

“Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) tehsil Daska, district Sialkot, Zulfiqar Virk is allegedly interfering in electoral process related to by-election,” the commission said Thursday.

“SDPO is harassing the contesting candidates and their supporters,” the ECP said in a statement, adding that the ECP directed IGP Punjab to remove the SDPO forthwith and appoint an impartial officer in his place. By-election is scheduled on NA-75 Sialkot-IV on February 19.

Last month, the ECP directed the SNGPL to initiate action against its officials concerned found involved in violating the electoral code of conduct in connection with development work in NA-75 Sialkot-IV constituency.

In this regard, ECP wrote a letter to Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali Javaid Hamdani to proceed against those officials who were linked to development work in the said NA constituency.

The ECP issued this instruction on a report from District Monitoring Officer Abdul Hameed regarding violation of ECP code of conduct by SNGPL officials in Sialkot.

The commission also took notice of alleged threats given to the district monitoring officer by some elements during the implementation of ECP code of conduct, and directed District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi to provide foolproof security to all the ECP personnel assigned to by-poll arrangements in NA-75 Sialkot-IV, the electoral body said in a statement.

According to electoral laws, any kind of development work is banned in any constituency of National Assembly or provincial legislatures where general elections or by-polls are scheduled, after the related election schedule is announced, and till the electoral exercise is completed.

The seat of NA-75 Sialkot-IV fell vacant due to the death of Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), who succumbed to Covid-19, last year. His daughter Nausheen Iftikhar is contesting by-election on PML-N’s ticket against Ali Asjad Malhi from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In December last year, the ECP announced holding by-elections on seven legislative seats on February 16 and February 19 in order to complete electoral college for Senate polls.

On February 16, by-elections are scheduled on Sindh Assembly’s two seats; PS-43 Sanghar-III and PS-88 Malir-II and Balochistan Assembly’s seat; PB-20 Pishin-III.

On February 19, by-polls are scheduled on National Assembly’s two seats; NA-45 Kurram-I and NA-75 Sialkot-IV, Punjab Assembly’s seat; PP-51 Gujranwala-I and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s seat PK-63 Nowshera-III.

