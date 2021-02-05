KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (February 4, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 160.00 160.20 DKK 25.55 25.65 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.65 NOK 18.31 18.41 UAE DIRHAM 43.45 43.65 SEK 18.70 18.80 EURO 190.50 192.00 AUD $ 120.50 121.50 UK POUND 216.00 217.50 CAD $ 123.50 124.50 JAPANI YEN 1.50076 1.52076 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 175.52 176.52 CHINESE YUAN 24.00 25.00 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021