Zameen Developments, Zedem International sign MoU to construct luxury apartments project at Faisal Town Islamabad

  • CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said that the incumbent government’s effort aimed at providing residential accommodations to the ever-increasing population is the need of the hour.
  • He further stated that the high-rise development will offer lucrative investment opportunities as Zedem is widely respected for guaranteeing on-time deliveries.
BR Web Desk 05 Feb 2021

Zameen Developments (a sister concern of Zameen.com) and Zedem International have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a luxury apartment project in Islamabad. Zameen.com and Zameen Developments Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zeeshan Ali Khan and Zedem International Director Chaudhry Zohair Majeed signed the agreement.

Zameen.com Country Head Ahmed Hussain Bhatti, Senior Director North Hasan Danish, Zameen Developments Director Fahad Arif Khawaja, Director Affiliates and Acquisition Adil Kamal, Zedem International CEO Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Director Chaudhry Moazzam Majeed, Managing Director Khan A Saleem, Company Sec. Chaudhry Pervaiz, and Director CAM Constructions Mohammad Azam Virk were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said that the incumbent government’s effort aimed at providing residential accommodations to the ever-increasing population is the need of the hour. He further stated that luxury apartments are in great demand all over the world and that Zameen Developments and Zedem are introducing an exciting residential initiative for the residents of Islamabad.

Khan said that the project will address the shortage of well-planned apartment units, adding that the price of land in the capital city is inching up at the same time. He further stated that the high-rise development will offer lucrative investment opportunities as Zedem is widely respected for guaranteeing on-time deliveries.

Zedem International CEO Chaudhry Abdul Majeed said that that his organization has collaborated with Zameen.com to introduce luxury yet affordable apartment units in a prime location in the capital city, adding that the project will generate an overwhelming response from investors due to its close proximity to the CPEC route. He said that our technical experts will make the best use of their diverse skillsets to complete the extraordinary high-rise project in record time.

