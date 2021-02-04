Number of GameStop shares shorted edges lower

NEW YORK: The number of GameStop Corp shares being shorted edged lower, according to data from analytics firm S3 Partners on Thursday, as the stock touted by small investors stemmed a sharp decline a day earlier.

The number of shares shorted fell to 25.86 million from 26.39 million a day earlier, according to S3. GameStop short interest, a measure of share price and the number of shares shorted, stood at $2.39 billion, roughly flat with the prior day.

GameStop shorts are down $8.83 billion in realized and unrealized losses so far in 2021, according to S3.