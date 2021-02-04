ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Pakistan

PDM is not happy with development: Sheikh

  • He said today the economy of Pakistan was stabilizing rapidly, but this NRO-driven mob wanted to spread chaos in the country anyway.
PPI 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said PDM is not happy with the development of the country, despite all the failed tactics of the PDM they are brazenly talking about going public again.

He said in his statement that protests, sit-ins, rallies, resignations and all lies had come before the nation. He said corrupt parties in PDM rejected by the nation could not represent the people of the country.

He said people of Pakistan had put up a no-confidence motion against those thieves by voting in the general elections 2018. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economy of Pakistan was on the right track, as inflation had also been brought under control.

He said today the economy of Pakistan was stabilizing rapidly, but this NRO-driven mob wanted to spread chaos in the country anyway.

Sheikh said: "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Kashmir have been subjected to oppression for decades." India's disgusting attempt to turn Kashmiris into a minority and its atrocities on the Kashmiri people had exposed its ugly face. India could not change public opinion by its own law. He said: "Pakistan was with the Kashmiris yesterday and is still with the Kashmiri people today."

He said: "The Kashmir issue has to be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions. Kashmir is a matter of peace and order in the whole of Asia. India has used cluster bombs on the human population in violation of the law." He said Kashmiri people had been imprisoned by India for decades. Today every citizen of Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

