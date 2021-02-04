ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
JI challenges 2017 census results in Supreme Court

  • The petition was moved by JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.
  • In the petition, he pleaded with Chief Justice Pakistan to take notice of the findings of the census and order a fresh census in Karachi.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Feb 2021

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the approval of 2017 Census results by the federal government.

The petition was moved by JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

In the petition, he pleaded with Chief Justice Pakistan to take notice of the findings of the census and order a fresh census in Karachi.

Centre, Sindh government, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and planning ministry were also named in the petition.

The Jamaat-i-Islami on Saturday staged sit-ins across the city as part of its campaign for civic and municipal rights of Karachi, fresh population census in the metropolis and an empowered local government system in the urban centre of Sindh.

Party workers, including women and children, at some places staged sit-ins and vowed to continue their struggle till the achievement of the desired results.

