'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to be observed with renewed spirit across country: Gandapur

  • He said Pakistan movement was incomplete without the culmination of Kashmir freedom struggle.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said the entire nation would observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Friday (tomorrow) in a befitting manner to express their wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined under United Nations resolutions.

Addressing a presser here, he said the people should highlight plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the longstanding dispute's resolution.

He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Hussain Khateeb and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

The minister said Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for independence and against increasing Indian brutalities and human rights violations.

Gandapur said the solidarity day would be observed across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the world with renewed spirit.

He said India was trying to change the demographics of the IIOJK and international community should take its notice as around over 1.7 million non-Kashmiris had been given domiciles of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the Kashmir issue by becoming the ambassador and lawyer of Kashmiri people.

The British and European parliaments that were least bothered to talk on Kashmir issue in the past was now raising voice for the plight of Kashmiris.

He called on the international community to urge India to respect the human rights charter and put an end to the human rights violations in Kashmir.

The world should ensure a speedy resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi expressed his gratitude to Pakistani people and the government for showing its full support to the people of IIOJK.

Like Pakistan, he said, Kashmiris across the globe would observe the day in befitting manner to mitigate sufferings of the people living in the occupied valley.

From 1947 till to date, the Pakistan's government and people were standing shoulder to shoulder by Kashmiri brethren and extended all possible support for their legitimate right to self-determination, he said.

He said Pakistan movement was incomplete without the culmination of Kashmir freedom struggle.

Naqshbandi lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir issue at every international forum.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his commitment with Kashmiris by becoming their ambassador.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb appreciated the proactive approach of Pakistan's government to highlight the Kashmir dispute globally and apprised the world about the miseries faced by people of the IIOJK.

Pakistan always desired peace in South Asia and offered dialogue to India over Kashmir dispute for its logical solution.

On contrary, India was trying to destabilize Pakistan and promoted Hindutva ideology for the fulfillment of its hegemonic designs, he added.

'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to be observed with renewed spirit across country: Gandapur

