Hungary's retail sales fall by 4% y/y in Dec

BUDAPEST: Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 4% in December, the worst decline since a spring lockdown, following a revised 0.7% year-on-year decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Food sales rose by 1.9% year-on-year, non-food sales were down by 9.3%, while fuel sales plunged by 11.9%, it said.