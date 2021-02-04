Business & Finance
Hungary's retail sales fall by 4% y/y in Dec
04 Feb 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 4% in December, the worst decline since a spring lockdown, following a revised 0.7% year-on-year decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Food sales rose by 1.9% year-on-year, non-food sales were down by 9.3%, while fuel sales plunged by 11.9%, it said.
