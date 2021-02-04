ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
ASC 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.73%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.86%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
BYCO 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
DGKC 119.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.41%)
EPCL 50.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.14%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
FFBL 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
JSCL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.45%)
KAPCO 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
PAEL 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
POWER 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PPL 93.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.55%)
TRG 112.69 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-8.89%)
UNITY 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 5,009 Decreased By ▼ -12.98 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By ▼ -312.95 (-1.2%)
KSE100 46,881 Decreased By ▼ -52.96 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,592 Increased By ▲ 23.33 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

George rebounds from tough loss as Clippers cruise past Cavaliers

  • Los Angeles was without Patrick Beverley, who missed every game on the road trip with a sore knee.
AFP 04 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: Paul George bounced back from a subpar contest and used it for motivation as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday to avoid what would have been a season-first in back-to-back losses.

George drained a season-high eight threes en route to 36 points as the Clippers crushed the Cavaliers 121-99 to remain the only team in the NBA not to have lost consecutive games.

On Wednesday, the Clippers couldn't handle the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving as host Brooklyn beat them 124-120, handing the Clippers just their second defeat in the last dozen contests.

George doesn't dwell on bad games but rather looks at them as an opportunity to learn about himself and improve his skills.

"Last night was great preparation for tonight," said George, who made eight-of-nine attempts from beyond the arc. "I did a bad job of shooting my shots. I told myself if I get the same looks, I am going to knock it down.

"My teammates did a great job of looking for me, they set me up and screened for me."

It was a tired Clippers team that beat the Cavaliers as they finished off their six-game road trip on a winning note in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 2,000 people at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

"We wanted to end this trip on a great note. We didn't want to lose two in a row, " said George.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and Croatia's Ivica Zubac delivered 10 points and 16 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who finished 4-2 on the road trip.

Collin Sexton scored 16 of his 27 points in the first half for Cleveland, and Darius Garland contributed 23 points in the loss.

George sank his eighth three-pointer with 5:09 left to give the Clippers their biggest lead of the contest at 110-93.

Los Angeles was without Patrick Beverley, who missed every game on the road trip with a sore knee.

In Milwaukee, two-time reigning NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to fuel the Bucks' 130-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo connected on seven of eight shots from the field and seven of eight from the free throw line, and the Bucks led from wire-to-wire, taking a 106-72 advantage into the final period -- when Antetokounmpo sat out along with the rest of Milwaukee's starters.

NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo Kevin Durant Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Clippers George James Harden

George rebounds from tough loss as Clippers cruise past Cavaliers

Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters