Sports

Johnsen leaves Asian champions Ulsan to join Montreal

  • "Bjorn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for."
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Norway international striker Bjorn Johnsen has left Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai to sign for Major League Soccer side CF Montreal, the Canadian club said on Thursday.

Johnsen scored five times in nine games as the South Korean member of the Ulsan side that won the Asian title in Qatar in December. The club claimed the trophy for the first time since 2012.

"We are pleased with the acquisition of such a seasoned player, with extended experience in Europe and Asia," said Montreal's sporting director Olivier Renard.

"Bjorn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for."

Johnsen has represented Norway on 16 occasions, scoring five times.

